Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NYSE:ENV opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

