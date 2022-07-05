Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enviva stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 513,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Enviva has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In related news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Enviva by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Enviva by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

