Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.81

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 388913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

