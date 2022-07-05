Equal Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $79,189.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

