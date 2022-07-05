Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $34.54. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 44,154 shares traded.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

