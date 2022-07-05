Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $34.54. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 44,154 shares traded.
EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.
The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
