Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,667,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

