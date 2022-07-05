ETHPad Market Capitalization Reaches $859,139.60 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $859,139.60 and $52,569.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00682020 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00089109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015559 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

