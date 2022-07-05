ETHPad One Day Volume Reaches $52,569.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $859,139.60 and approximately $52,569.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETHPad has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00682020 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00089109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015559 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

