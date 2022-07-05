EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Down 1.6%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.80. 1,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 60,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.10). EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EuroDry during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

