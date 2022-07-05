EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Down 1.6%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.80. 1,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 60,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EuroDry during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in EuroDry by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EuroDry Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDRY)
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.
