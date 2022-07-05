Everipedia Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $48.98 million and $4.88 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

