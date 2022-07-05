EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.41

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 8902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $46,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EVgo by 9,319.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

