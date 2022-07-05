Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €27.00 ($28.13) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($26.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($42.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €20.26 ($21.10). 605,774 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($34.34). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

