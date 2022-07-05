eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 58,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,228,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,807,173.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $151,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $705,756,535.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,494 shares of company stock worth $4,612,609. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in eXp World by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in eXp World by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

