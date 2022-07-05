FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 20th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
FATBP stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
