FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

