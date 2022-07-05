Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00142221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.01033747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

