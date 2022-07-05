Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

