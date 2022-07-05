Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $253.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $187.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

