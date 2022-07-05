Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($19.38) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,600 ($19.38) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 1,870 ($22.64) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,090.00.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.