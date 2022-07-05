Financial Comparison: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The OLB Group and Worldline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Worldline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.78 -$4.98 million ($0.56) -1.59 Worldline $3.14 billion 1.77 $186.99 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -22.92% -18.58% -17.16% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worldline beats The OLB Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The OLB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Worldline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

