Financial Review: Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) versus Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41% Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90%

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million $0.92 5.46

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gores Holdings VIII and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Gores Holdings VIII on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.