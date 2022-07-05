FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and $1.61 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,794,979 coins and its circulating supply is 597,289,461 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

