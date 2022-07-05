Fireball Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,196.29 (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Fireball has a total market cap of $44,196.29 and approximately $20.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00011115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004112 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,669 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

