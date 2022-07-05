First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $129.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

