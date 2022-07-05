First Bancorp Inc ME Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 755,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,842,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.