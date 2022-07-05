First Bancorp Inc ME Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. 29,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

