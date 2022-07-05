First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:FHS remained flat at $$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First High-School Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of First High-School Education Group worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

