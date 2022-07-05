First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EEMV opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01.

