First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 380 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

