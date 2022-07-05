First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 779,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 461,174 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 85,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

