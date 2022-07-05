First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.71.

Shares of FN stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.32. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$50.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

