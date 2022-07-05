First Pacific Financial Has $778,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

