First Pacific Financial Has $922,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.12. 40,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $160.49.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

