First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Clorox were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,788. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

