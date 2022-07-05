First Pacific Financial Purchases 485 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 136,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,157,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

