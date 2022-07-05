First Pacific Financial Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. 11,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

