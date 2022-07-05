First Pacific Financial Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. 31,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,172. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

