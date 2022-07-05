First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 3,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

