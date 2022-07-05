First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 527.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 198,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,960,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. 13,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,998. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

