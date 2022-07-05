First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 99,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,719,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 975,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 117,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 376,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

