Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 321,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 528,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 27.81 and a quick ratio of 27.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.

Get Fission 3.0 alerts:

Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. It holds a portfolio of 14 projects located in the Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.