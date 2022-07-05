Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 321,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 528,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 27.81 and a quick ratio of 27.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04.
Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)
Recommended Stories
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.