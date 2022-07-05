Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,604 shares of company stock worth $3,362,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

FIVN traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. 39,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.54. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

