FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 52,576 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.