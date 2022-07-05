FLC Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,597 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

