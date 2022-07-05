FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

