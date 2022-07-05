FLC Capital Advisors Buys 2,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 655.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $449,148. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

