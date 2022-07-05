FLC Capital Advisors Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

