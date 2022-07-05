FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.