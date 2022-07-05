FLC Capital Advisors Sells 526 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83.

