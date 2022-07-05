FLC Capital Advisors Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

